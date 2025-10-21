Khao Phra Tamnak Viewpoint offers timeless panorama and sacred serenity in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Perched atop Pratumnak Hill, the Khao Phra Tamnak Viewpoint (Sor Tor Ror Radio Station 5) offers one of the most iconic and breathtaking panoramic views of Pattaya. From this elevated vantage point, visitors can take in sweeping views of Pattaya Bay, stretching from Bali Hai Pier all the way to Naklua, with the sea and skyline forming a picture-perfect backdrop that defines the city’s charm.

Whether under the bright midday sun or the glowing city lights at night, the viewpoint never fails to impress. By day, the ocean glistens in shades of turquoise and blue, while at night, the illuminated curve of the bay sparkles like jewels along the coast.







A View Worth the Climb

Many visitors say that no trip to Pattaya is complete without seeing this view at least once. The climb to the top, whether by car or on foot, rewards you with cool breezes and one of Thailand’s most photographed sights. For photography enthusiasts, sunset offers the best moment — when the sky paints Pattaya in shades of orange, pink, and gold.

Sacred Serenity Beside the Skyline

Adjacent to the viewpoint lies the Prince Chumphon Shrine, a revered site dedicated to Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, known as the Father of the Royal Thai Navy. Locals and visitors alike stop to pay their respects, light incense, and make offerings for good fortune. The constant sound of firecrackers testifies to the shrine’s spiritual importance — a sign of wishes granted and gratitude returned.



Tips for Visitors

The viewpoint is open all day, with no entrance fee. It can get quite hot during the day, so bringing a hat, sunscreen, or an umbrella is advised. Parking is available nearby, and there are small vendors selling drinks and souvenirs. Whether you visit in daylight or under the stars, Khao Phra Tamnak Viewpoint remains one of Pattaya’s most memorable and meaningful stops — blending scenic beauty, cultural reverence, and timeless allure.



































