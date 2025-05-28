Shocking bag snatching video alarms Pattaya locals and tourists — police on the hunt

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Chonburi province are once again battling a wave of brazen street crimes, as bag-snatchers appear to be returning to the city busy streets. The latest disturbing incident occurred in broad daylight in Sattahip on May 27, reigniting fears among residents and long-term visitors.

At approximately 5:00 PM, a young woman of Myanmar nationality was violently attacked while walking along a road in Soi Bon Kai, near the “Ma lor Kan” barbershop in Sattahip sub-district. CCTV footage clearly captured the suspect — a lone male riding a red-and-black motorbike — approaching the woman from behind before forcefully grabbing her shoulder bag.







The victim resisted and tried to hold on to her bag, but the thief accelerated, dragging her over 40 meters across the pavement before she was forced to let go. She suffered abrasions to her left knee and emotional trauma. The stolen bag contained 9,000 baht in cash, a mobile phone, and important documents.

The footage, corroborated by dashcam videos from passing vehicles, has provided police with crucial evidence. Pol. Col. Komsan Kamtoonkaew, Chief of Sattahip Police Station, immediately deployed a special investigative unit to track the suspect. The police are now reviewing security camera footage along the escape route and are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

This case has struck a nerve with locals. Commenters on social media expressed their fear and frustration:

“Middle of the day — they still dare to strike. I’m afraid just to walk down the street now.”

“Hope the police catch him soon. It’s getting too dangerous.”

“The way he dragged her was cruel. I feel so sorry for the woman.”

“Please, police, find him. These criminals must not get away with it.”

The attack has also sparked a renewed conversation about pedestrian safety, particularly for women. Some commenters suggested practical tips like wearing crossbody bags toward the front of the body to deter snatching, though many emphasized that the real issue lies with deteriorating street safety and the lack of deterrents for repeat offenders.



Until recently, such violent bag-snatching cases had become rare in Sattahip, but the reappearance of these crimes — coupled with similar reports from Pattaya — has residents concerned that old criminal patterns are returning.

Police are working urgently to restore public confidence, but the incident serves as a stark reminder that more needs to be done — both in terms of enforcement and community vigilance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report directly to the Sattahip Police Station or share tips via official social media channels.






































