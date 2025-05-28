Motorbike hazards on overpasses and tunnels in Pattaya highlighted after fatal crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerns are rising over the dangers motorcyclists face when navigating overpasses and tunnels in the Pattaya and Banglamung area, following yet another fatal high-speed crash. The latest tragedy occurred on May 25, when a 27-year-old Myanmar national lost control of his motorbike while overtaking on a curved section of an elevated highway.

At around 4:06 PM, police from Highway Patrol Subdivision 8 were alerted to a deadly accident on Motorway Route 7, Sukhumvit Road, in central Pattaya. Responding officers and rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation arrived to find a red Honda Click motorbike lying damaged near the curve of an overpass. Deep scrape marks along the barrier told a grim story of what happened moments earlier.







Below the overpass—approximately 5 meters down—the body of Mr. Maung Phu, 27, was found. He had been violently ejected from his motorbike after slamming into the bridge rail and a curve warning sign, before falling to the ground below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness, 30-year-old Watcharin Promsith, said he was driving on the overpass when he saw the victim speeding past. “He tried to overtake a pickup truck at high speed, but couldn’t handle the curve and slammed into the barrier. His body was launched and struck a sign before falling off the bridge,” he recalled.

Police have launched a full investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage along the route. Mr. Maung Phu’s body has been taken to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital to await identification and funeral arrangements by his family.



This tragic case has renewed public attention on the high risks motorcyclists face on Pattaya’s elevated and enclosed roadways. Overpasses and tunnels, which are not designed with motorcycles in mind, often become danger zones due to poor visibility, tight curves, and speeding behaviors.

Traffic authorities note that such accidents are not isolated. Local emergency services regularly respond to crashes where riders lose control while overtaking or fail to navigate sharp turns on overpasses, particularly at night or during rain.



High-speed riding, lack of protective barriers, and narrow lanes increase the chance of fatal incidents. The issue is compounded in tunnels, where sudden curves, lighting changes, and limited space between vehicles make recovery from minor mistakes nearly impossible.

Authorities urge both Thai and foreign riders to slow down, especially on curved bridges and in underpasses. “These roads were never meant for racing. One wrong move can end a life instantly,” said one highway safety officer.

































