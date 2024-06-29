Shellfish harvest strengthens family bonds and boosts local income

PATTAYA, Thailand – The early morning sun cast a gentle glow over Kratinglai Beach as locals eagerly gather along the shore, their equipment in tow, ready for a day of harvesting shellfish. This vibrant scene unfolds at Soi Matchstick Factory (Soi 8) off Sukhumvit Road, north of Pattaya, where the rich marine environment draws residents to its shores regularly.









Before the tide recedes, a rhythmic hum of activity fills the air. Residents, armed with sieves, sift through the sand in search of clams. These clams, a staple for many, are sold for 60 baht per kilogram. For the harvesters, this is more than a tradition; it’s a vital means to reduce household expenses. The clams, abundant in this marine-rich area, provide a sustainable source of income and food.

At 11 a.m. as the tide pulls back, revealing the seabed, the excitement heightens. People venture further into the exposed terrain, their goal now the prized “Hoi Krapuk” (paphia crassisulca) clams. Known for their exceptional taste, these clams hold a special place in local cuisine. The pricing reflects their value: smaller clams are sold at 100 baht per 3 kilograms, while larger ones fetch 50 baht per kilogram.







The beach, bustling with activity, showcases a community in sync with nature’s rhythms. The sight of families working together, children learning the ropes from their elders, painted a picture of a tradition that transcends generations. The sea, generous in its offerings, provides not just sustenance, but also a sense of unity and purpose.





































