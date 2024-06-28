Thailand ranked 45th happiest country among those under 30 years old; second in Asia

Thailand ranked 45th among countries where the youth might find happiness, according to the World Happiness Report 2024, underscoring the high level of joy among those under 30 years old in the country.







The annual World Happiness Report, organized by the United Nations, University of Oxford, and research firm Gallup, used data from the Gallup World Poll conducted between 2021 and 2023. Among 143 countries and regions in the report, Thailand was ranked in 45th place. The country is the second happiest country in Asia, following Taiwan.

The ranking of happiness is made up of the following six items: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. (PRD)





































