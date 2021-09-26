Sexy Pattaya barber draws customers with eye candy

A Pattaya barbershop is luring in male customers by offering eye candy with their trim.

Barber B’s on Soi Khao Noi near Soi Wat Boonsamphan 9 is staffed by Ketsini “B” Jansang who traded in the usual barber’s smock for a revealing camisole and tight ripped jeans.







Ketsini, 36, said she worked for a normal company before the coronavirus pandemic. But after she was laid off, she enrolled in beauty school in Pattaya and learned to cut and style hair.

She rented a shophouse from a friend and, in between Covid-19 shutdowns, started her own business.

On Sept. 1, when Barber B’s could reopen again, 40 customers filed through the door, and not all of them gawking men, Ketsini said.

While many are drawn by the low prices – 50 baht for kids and 100 baht for a simple barber-style cut – she acknowledges her looks help. But Ketsini insists she isn’t showing skin to get more hair to cut. The stylist said she normally dresses proactively.

For bookings, call 097-108-6110.

































