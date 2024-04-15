Severely injured foreigner pleads for help near Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of April 14, an injured foreign national, visibly wounded and pleading for assistance, drew the attention of passersby near the Baht-Bus parking area close to the intersection near Wat Chai Mongkol and Pattaya Second Road.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found seated on the pavement with hands clasped over their head, surrounded by a pool of blood. Thai locals and foreign tourists passing through the area were deeply concerned and summoned help.







Emergency responders administered first aid and assessed the extent of the man’s injuries. However, the injured foreigner, showing signs of alcohol intoxication, remained unresponsive to inquiries about the cause of his severe bleeding.

Suwitmon Lamun, a 37-year-old Baht-Bus driver who witnessed the incident, recounted observing the injured man approaching from Soi Pattaya Land while he conversed with his driver colleagues. The European man, appearing disheveled with blood-stained clothes, sought assistance from passersby, though Suwitmon could not shed light on the circumstances leading to the injuries.







Emergency medics transported the injured man to Pattaya City Hospital for urgent medical attention due to the significant loss of blood. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with authorities yet to determine the cause of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the distressing episode.































