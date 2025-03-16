Severe storms, temperature drop expected in Pattaya and across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning from March 16 to 20, as upper Thailand is expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning. The most intense conditions are forecast for March 16 and 17, followed by a sharp temperature drop. The Northeast may see a decrease of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, while other regions will experience a drop of 2 to 4 °C.







The weather shift is caused by a strong high-pressure system from China moving over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. With temperatures already reaching extreme levels, residents in affected areas are advised to prepare for severe storms. The abrupt change in conditions may impact communities, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Authorities have advised the public to remain indoors during storms, avoid unstable structures, and exercise caution near large trees and billboards. Farmers are advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage. Rapid temperature fluctuations may also pose health risks, prompting residents to take necessary precautions.



In the South, intensifying easterly winds will bring heavy rainfall between March 17 and 20, with some areas experiencing downpours. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2 to 3 meters, exceeding 3 meters in storm-affected zones. Small boats in the lower Gulf have been advised to remain ashore until conditions improve. (NNT)























