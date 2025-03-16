No More Dirty Toilets – Volunteers team up to clean restrooms in temples, schools, and public spaces in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Wat Suthawat, East Pattaya, the Nongprue Municipality launched its annual campaign to promote proper toilet usage among the public. The event was attended by officials from the Department of Public Health and Environment, along with village health volunteers from Ban Tan Man Health Promoting Hospital.







With the growing global emphasis on public restrooms as indicators of environmental sanitation and national development, the Thai government has prioritized this issue as a key policy. Clean and properly maintained public toilets are essential for supporting tourism and ensuring quality service standards in tourist areas.

Moreover, maintaining proper sanitation in public restrooms helps promote the “Healthy Thailand” initiative endorsed by the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Public Health has responded to this policy by focusing on three key aspects of public restroom development: cleanliness (Healthy), accessibility (Accessibility), and safety (Safety).

Following this directive, the Department of Public Health and Environment of Nongprue Municipality is actively implementing the campaign to promote proper public toilet usage. In collaboration with village health volunteers, the initiative includes cleaning restrooms in temples, mosques, schools, childcare centers, and various public establishments.







The goal is to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and educate the public on proper restroom use to reduce risks associated with urinary tract infections and other health concerns, ultimately improving community hygiene.

The campaign has been ongoing since October 2024 and is set to continue until September 2025. As part of the initiative, cleaning activities will take place on March 27 at Wat Khao Sao Thong Thong at 9:00 AM and Wat Boon Sampan at 11:00 AM.























