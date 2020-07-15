Business for Pattaya beer bars a mixed drink

It’s quiet days for Pattaya’s beer bars with only those lucky enough to have built a loyal base of expats seeing any business.







Jae Wipa, an owner of a beer boozer in Jomtien Beach, said she’s surviving thanks to married and retired European customers who drop by in the evenings.

Down the street, however, bars that never drew a local following are struggling.

A German who gave his name as Thomas said he frequents the Escobar in Jomtien because he likes the vintage décor, which reminds him of how Pattaya used to be 20-30 years ago when he first came here.

Bar owners would like to stay open past midnight, but Pattaya police confirmed this week they would not bend the Health Ministry’s rules to accommodate them.





