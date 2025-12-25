Serious morning crash forces closure of North Pattaya intersection, multiple injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand — Traffic was brought to a standstill on Wednesday morning, December 24, after a serious accident at the Prinya Intersection on North Pattaya Road forced authorities to temporarily close the junction.

The crash occurred in the early hours and involved multiple vehicles including a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Several people were injured, with emergency responders providing assistance at the scene. Officials moved quickly to clear debris and remove a damaged streetlight pole that had been knocked down in the collision, while engineers and rescue workers worked to make the area safe.







The road closure caused heavy congestion in surrounding areas, with long tailbacks reported by commuters passing through North Pattaya during the morning rush.

Witnesses and local residents expressed shock at the severity of the crash, particularly given that traffic was reportedly light at the time. Many voiced concern for the injured motorcyclist, with some saying they saw the victim sitting and crying while awaiting help. Others questioned how fast the vehicles must have been traveling for a streetlight pole to snap, calling the incident alarming and avoidable.

Online reactions reflected growing frustration over speeding and reckless driving in Pattaya, with several commenters linking the crash to what they described as a recurring street-racing culture. Some noted that police had reportedly taken action against speeding drivers just a day earlier, yet dangerous behavior appeared to persist.

Authorities have not yet released full details on the cause of the crash but are continuing their investigation. Motorists were advised to avoid the area while cleanup operations were underway and to drive with caution, especially on open roads during early morning hours.







































