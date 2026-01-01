Packed piers and full boats as Pattaya New Year crowds flock to Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere at Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya was lively from early morning as large numbers of Thai and international tourists gathered to travel to Koh Larn, one of Pattaya’s most popular natural attractions, to enjoy the sea, relax, and take part in year-end celebrations welcoming New Year 2026.

Throughout the day, tourists traveling with families and groups of friends were seen steadily purchasing tickets for passenger ferries and speedboats to the island. The high volume of travelers made the pier particularly busy, while relevant authorities coordinated boarding and disembarkation in an orderly manner to ensure convenience and safety for visitors.







The Pattaya branch of the Regional Marine Office reported that tourist traffic to Koh Larn has been heavy since Saturday, December 27. Current figures show an average of approximately 15,000 to 16,000 visitors per day, with numbers expected to rise significantly on December 31 and January 1 as more tourists head to the island to celebrate and join countdown activities.

Officials believe the surge in visitors will help stimulate the local economy and generate income for tourism-related businesses on Koh Larn and in the Pattaya area during the peak holiday period.



































