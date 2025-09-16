September rains continue in Pattaya with thunderstorms and heavy showers expected

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya should prepare for a wet September as the city and surrounding eastern provinces experience frequent rain and thunderstorms. According to the Meteorological Department, about 70% of the region is expected to see rainfall on most days this month, with heavy showers in some areas.







Temperatures in Pattaya will remain warm and humid, ranging from 24–25°C in the early morning to highs of 29–33°C during the day. Winds are expected to be variable at speeds of 15–30 km/h, while sea conditions will generally feature waves around 1 meter. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters, prompting caution for boaters and fishermen.

Authorities warn that persistent heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods, particularly in low-lying zones and near waterways. Tourists and locals are advised to avoid flooded roads and exercise care during outdoor activities. The monsoon trough and easterly winds are contributing to frequent thunderstorms, making rain gear essential for anyone planning to be outdoors.



Despite the wet conditions, the city remains vibrant, and visitors can still enjoy Pattaya’s attractions, provided they plan around the showers and monitor weather updates closely. Local businesses and tourism operators are advising flexibility with activities and encouraging safety precautions during periods of heavy rain.

September in Pattaya continues to reflect a typical monsoon pattern: humid, rainy, and occasionally stormy, but manageable with proper preparation and awareness.



































