Pattaya Mayor oversees demolition of encroachments on Pothisarn Soi 8, restoring public walkways

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited Pothisarn Soi 8, connecting to Soi 6 in Naklua, to inspect progress on the removal of illegal structures encroaching on public land.

The demolition project aims to restore public space for communal use, particularly to reopen pedestrian pathways for local residents. Nearly 100% of the encroaching structures have been removed, with only a few areas still occupied. Authorities will negotiate with remaining occupants, and if agreements cannot be reached, legal procedures will follow.







The project is funded through an additional budget allocation for Fiscal Year 2025 (Supplement No. 2). Once demolition is complete, contractors will construct a proper road and drainage system, with work expected to be finished by the end of the fiscal year.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that the reclamation of public land is part of a broader initiative to sustainably develop the city, improve the quality of life for residents, and enhance order and organization within Pattaya’s communities.





“This effort not only returns vital pathways to the public but also reflects our commitment to creating a cleaner, more organized, and more livable city,” Mayor Poramet said.

The Pothisarn Soi 8 project represents a key step in Pattaya’s ongoing urban development plans, balancing infrastructure upgrades with community needs and public accessibility.



































