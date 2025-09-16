Pattaya to host global snooker event, supporting Father Ray Foundation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed Mr. Jim Leacy, representative of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF), and his delegation at the Pattaya City Hall reception room. The meeting focused on discussions about hosting a future International World Snooker tournament in Pattaya, with proceeds after expenses intended to benefit Father Ray Foundation for social causes.







The IBSF organizes this annual tournament, recognizing Pattaya as a city with the facilities, capacity, and international appeal suitable for hosting the event. As a major tourist destination, Pattaya can accommodate athletes and spectators from around the world. During the visit, the IBSF vice president discussed logistical support and coordination with city authorities.

Preliminary plans suggest scheduling the tournament to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day in March. If approved by the IBSF, an official request for Pattaya’s support will be submitted, formally inviting the city to serve as host for this international-level competition.



































