Senior police officer escapes unharmed after Benz catches fire at Pattaya intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – A white Mercedes-Benz sedan erupted into flames early Thursday morning, July 25, at the Rong Mai Kheed intersection on Sukhumvit Road in North Pattaya, prompting a swift response from rescue and fire crews.

The fire, reported at 2:46 AM, drew emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center and Pattaya City Fire Department. Upon arrival, they found the luxury vehicle engulfed in smoke and flames pouring from under the hood. Using chemical extinguishers, firefighters were able to control and extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes.







Inside the vehicle, responders discovered a high-ranking police uniform bearing the rank of Police Colonel. The unidentified driver, who reportedly serves as a senior officer in Chonburi province, managed to escape the vehicle before it was fully engulfed and was uninjured. However, he refused to provide his name or speak to the press at the scene.

Fire investigators confirmed that the fire had been fully extinguished and posed no further risk of reignition. Officers from Banglamung Police Station have been tasked with investigating the cause of the fire. The case will be forwarded to the Region 2 Forensic Science Division in Chonburi for further analysis.



































