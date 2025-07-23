International Buffet Night – Saturday, July 26 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Embark on a global culinary journey with a buffet crafted from fresh ingredients and worldwide inspiration. Dine under the stars in our lush tropical garden with live music and a full international spread.

Buffet Highlights:

SALADS & COLD STARTERS – Japanese Sushi, Avocado Salad with Shrimp, Pork Neck Salad Thai Style

SOUPS – Prawn Bisque, Tom Yum Chicken

MAIN COURSES – Seafood with Hollandaise, Hungarian Beef Goulash, Pan-fried Fish with Lobster Sauce, Green Curry Chicken, Chicken Quesadilla

LIVE STATION – Duck Noodle Soup, freshly prepared

DESSERTS – Assorted Cakes, Thai Desserts, Tropical Fruits, and Ice Cream

Live Music in a relaxing garden setting

When: Saturday, July 26th from 6 PM

Where: Thai Garden Resort, 179/168 M5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Price: 599 THB per person | Children (8–11 years): 299 THB

Reserve now: Fill out the form at thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

A night of bold flavors, global dishes, and peaceful ambiance awaits.



































