Pattaya officials assist disoriented woman in Jomtien, urge early reporting before things get out of hand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Jomtien municipal enforcement unit responded swiftly after receiving a public report about a woman showing signs of mental distress, wandering shirtless along Boonkanchana Soi 2.

Acting with care and urgency, officers brought the woman to the Jomtien municipal center to help calm her down and provide her with proper clothing. She was later referred for further support.

Pattaya City Hall emphasized that municipal teams are also ready to assist intoxicated tourists who may be unable to return safely to their accommodations — including helping them and their vehicles get home safely.







Authorities urged the public not to ignore such situations. Better safe than sorry — even one call could prevent serious harm to the individual or others. Incidents involving vulnerable people in distress should never be allowed to pass without intervention, as some may unintentionally endanger themselves or nearby passersby.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to call the Pattaya City Hall hotline at 1337, available 24/7, to report emergencies or request assistance.



































