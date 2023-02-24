Self-defense claimed in Pattaya shooting of South Korean man

A 37-year-old Pattaya man was arrested for shooting a drunk South Korean business owner and a passing motorcyclist claiming to have done it in self-defense.

Komkrit Ritkrajai, 37, surrendered to police Feb. 23, turning in the 9 mm. handgun he used in the 4 a.m. Feb. 22 shooting at the Saab Sadunglin Isan restaurant on Third Road. He was charged with attempted murder, firing a gun in public, and causing property damage.







South Korea-national Namil Kim, 47, was shot in the leg with a second bullet hitting motorcyclist Thanawat Saichalee, 25, as he drove by. The bullet hit him in the leg and caused his bike to crash.

Police said Komkrit confessed to the shooting, saying Kim was drunk and annoying. He shot in the man’s direction to prevent him from advancing to his table, Komkrit claimed, saying he didn’t intend to hit anyone.

Kim owns a cannabis shop next door to the restaurant and came into the eatery around 4 a.m., shouting and causing trouble.



























