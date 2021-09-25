Selected Pattaya-Nongprue homes built, repaired with GH Bank funds

The Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) donated 366,000 baht to build a house and repair three others in Nongprue.

Mayor Winai Inpitak and volunteers were present Sept 23 for the handing over ceremony from GH Bank Pattaya Area Manager Wisit Preeyong.







Wisit told the gathered residents how the Government Housing Bank, a state enterprise under the Thai Finance Ministry, runs the “Helping Thai people to have home” mission to provide better living conditions for selected seniors, the less fortunate, and the disabled.



For their Corporate Social Responsibly commitment, GHBank agreed to sponsor a 200,000 baht house for Lamun Butsim in Ban Lan Community, and repair three houses at 50,000 baht each for Wassana Klimjai Marbsong in Kai Muay Community, Lomsuk Thongon in Marb Tato 1 Community, and Charoen Buadith in Tanman Community.

The GH Bank also donated 16,000 baht worth of consumer products.





































