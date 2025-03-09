Security guards at popular Pattaya mall detain Mongolian tourist for stealing branded goods

PATTAYA, Thailand – Security personnel at a well-known shopping mall near Pattaya Beach detained a 52-year-old Mongolian tourist, Mr. Byamba-Ochir Erdenebat, who was caught stealing branded merchandise. The stolen items included 12 branded shirts and two branded bags, valued at approximately 26,000 Baht.







Security officers had noticed that the man spent a suspicious amount of time browsing the store without making a purchase, and they observed a significant decrease in the number of items on display. Upon further surveillance, the man attempted to leave the store, prompting security to search him. Initially, nothing unusual was found, but after further inspection, they discovered a suitcase that had been modified with a large hidden compartment sealed with tape. Inside, they found the stolen items.



The thief attempted to flee but was apprehended by security personnel. Some officers were injured in the process, as the suspect resisted arrest. Afterward, the mall’s management attempted to settle the matter with the suspect, but negotiations broke down, and the police were called. He was taken into custody and handed over to Pattaya City Police for further legal action.























