PATTAYA, Thailand – Recent clashes among foreign tourists at popular tourist spots like Phuket’s Bangla Road and Pattaya have raised concerns about safety and the long-term impact of Thailand’s free visa policies. These altercations, often fueled by alcohol and drugs, have caused both locals and tourists to feel uneasy about the situation. The latest incident in Phuket highlights the growing frustration as fights among foreigners seem to be on the rise.

One commenter expressed, “Phuket has become a mess, it’s all foreigners causing damage and ruining the reputation of the place. Why aren’t there any police at night when these things happen? Respectable tourists will avoid Phuket and warn others about how it’s changing.”







Others have echoed similar sentiments, with some even suggesting a ban on certain tourist activities. “Ban the low-class tourists who bring in trouble. Don’t regret it, or else we will lose all the good tourists,” said one local.

The increasing number of brawls has led some to compare the current situation in Phuket to Pattaya in the past, where fights were frequent, and safety was a major concern. “It’s starting to feel as unsafe as Pattaya used to be. Every night, there are fights. As usual, no police around,” a concerned citizen shared.



The free visa policies aimed at boosting tourism have unintentionally contributed to an influx of unruly tourists. Critics argue that the influx of such tourists, who often indulge in excessive drinking and illegal activities, is turning these once-pristine tourist destinations into unsafe areas. “These tourists are turning beautiful places into a shit hole. We need to stop this before it gets worse,” one frustrated commenter remarked.

There’s also concern over the lack of law enforcement, with some questioning, “Where is the police? If this continues, it will only get worse.”

As these clashes continue, some believe that tourism has shifted to a more unsavory crowd. One commenter observed, “Free visas have brought in a lower-class type of tourist. The law is too lenient, and that’s why problems like this happen. If this goes on, it will just be a place for fights and chaos.”







The ongoing violence and lack of control have left many questioning the future of tourism in these areas. While some argue for more stringent rules to maintain order, others feel that the situation will only worsen without a serious change in how the authorities handle such incidents.

The general consensus is clear: unless steps are taken to address these issues, the reputation of Thailand’s tourist destinations like Phuket and Pattaya may suffer irreparably.

Three Arab Men Attack Russian Tourist at Patong Hotel, Police Launch Manhunt

In a disturbing incident on March 8, a 44-year-old Russian tourist was attacked by three Arab men at a hotel in Patong, Phuket. The victim, identified as “Alex” (a pseudonym), was injured and rushed to Patong Hospital for treatment. The attackers fled the scene, and their motive remains unclear.

Authorities are investigating the assault, noting that the attacker and the victim had no prior relationship or conflict. Police are working to apprehend the suspects and determine the cause of the incident.























