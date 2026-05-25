Seaplane landing zones approved at Tubkaek Beach in Krabi

KRABI, Thailand – Authorities in Krabi have approved temporary seaplane landing zones at Tubkaek Beach in a move aimed at expanding tourism connectivity across the Andaman region.

The decision was made during the first 2026 meeting of the Krabi Provincial Marine and Coastal Resources Committee, chaired by Deputy Governor Suwit Suriyawong and attended by related agencies reviewing proposals for marine aircraft landing operations. During the meeting, Ekachai Kittitharakul, executive of Siam Seaplane’s Krabi branch, presented details of the temporary seaplane landing project planned for the Tubkaek Beach area to support tourism and improve travel links across the Andaman coast. Provincial officials and marine resource authorities stressed that safety measures must remain the top priority, including aircraft landing procedures, floating dock distances, environmental impacts on marine and coastal resources, and shared use of public sea space with local communities and marine tourism operators.







The committee ultimately approved three temporary seaplane landing points proposed by the company, under strict conditions requiring full compliance with aviation safety standards and relevant laws. Local leaders welcomed the project’s tourism potential but also raised concerns about infrastructure readiness. Somsak Tebbuth, village head of Moo 3 overseeing the Tubkaek and Koh Kwang beach areas, said he supported the arrival of seaplane tourism, believing it would help create a livelier tourism atmosphere in the area. However, he urged authorities to urgently address long-standing infrastructure problems, particularly narrow roads and overcrowded roadside parking caused by hotel staff vehicles and transport operators, leaving limited space for outside visitors.

He noted that discussions on the issue had taken place multiple times in the past, but solutions have yet to materialize.

















































