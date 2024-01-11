Pedestrian nightmare on Pattaya Second Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant ambiance of Pattaya Second Road is overshadowed by alarming pedestrian safety concerns as locals and tourists grapple with hazardous sidewalks. The bustling path, marred by haphazardly parked cars, potholes, and uneven blocks, has become a perilous route for pedestrians. The situation is exacerbated by advertising signs and encroaching vehicles, further constricting the already tight walkway.







The northern stretch of the Second Road walkway emerges as a hotspot of concern, with baht-buses, motorcycles, and cars contributing to the chaos, leaving minimal space for pedestrians. Negotiating through unlawfully blocked sidewalks has become a daily challenge for foot travellers, compromising both safety and convenience.

As Pattaya’s popularity continues to attract a diverse influx of tourists, urgent action is imperative to address these escalating issues and revamp pedestrian footpaths. Authorities are under scrutiny to prioritize immediate measures, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience for all those navigating the vibrant streets of Pattaya on foot.





























