Scholarships, bikes awarded at Banglamung Children’s Day fest

Banglamung Subdistrict handed out scholarships and bicycles as part of Saturday’s Children’s Day festival.

Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat said Jan. 12 that 30 scholarships for good students facing financial problems were available. The 20 bikes will intended for kids living far from school lacking funds to buy one or pay for public transport.







All children in the tiny subdistrict north of Pattaya received cloth bags to take all their Jan. 14 booty home. There were games with prizes, free gifts, lots of junk food and other activities aimed at development children’s abilities.

































