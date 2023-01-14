As Chinese tourists to Pattaya rise, Indians fall

The Pattaya Business & Tourism Association met Jan. 12 to discuss measures needed to be enacted before the return of mass Chinese tourism, which is expected to kick off after Chinese New Year later this month.

Officials from city hall and Banglamung Hospital briefed business leaders on public-health steps, such as vaccination drives and Covid-19 treatment plans. Due to stratospheric levels of coronavirus in China, a surge in cases is expected once tours come to Pattaya.







Dr. Wichai Thanasophon, director of Banglamung Hospital, said there is less worry about Covid-19 now than during the height of the pandemic due to vaccination and immunity levels.

As Chinese tourists resume, the number of Indian tourists is seen falling, due to that country’s reaction to Beijing reopening borders. Not wanting Indian tourists to bring Chinese Covid-19 variants back home, India has imposed rules requiring all returning nationals to undergo coronavirus PCR-RT tests and go into quarantine if found infected.

Travel agents said tour groups have postponed their trips to Pattaya, a phenomenon they expect to last several months.

































