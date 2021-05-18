Scavenger held for attempted drowning of 3-year-old Pattaya boy

A scavenger was arrested for allegedly hitting and trying to drown a 3-year-old boy in a Pattaya restroom.

Identified only as "Bai," the trash-picker left behind his sidecar motorbike and tried to flee the scene where he was spotted allegedly abusing the 3-year-old. The assault took place May 17 in a public toilet near Thamsamakee Temple on Soi Tuanok near the railway-parallel road.







He was captured by local residents and held until police arrived. Mother Kanchana Thongkhao, 32, said her son suffered only scratches and was frightened.

Nattapong Somnongwa, 14, told authorities he heard a boy crying in the restroom. When he opened the door, Nattapong said he saw Bai hitting “Nong Nik” and dunking his head in a bucket of water.

When Nattapong called for help, Bai ran away, the witness said.
























