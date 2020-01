Pattaya street workers gave Sawang Fah Road a good scrubbing following a pileup of oil, grease and sand.



Crews and water trucks were out on the busy Naklua street where it intersects with Sukhumvit Road Jan. 15 following complaints, particularly from motorcyclists, about the oily surface.

Old grease was scraped, spilled oil mopped and sand swept to make the roadway safer.