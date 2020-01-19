Pattaya educators honored on Teacher’s Day

Pattaya honored its educators at the annual Teacher’s Day celebration.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the Jan. 16 event at the Eastern National Indoors Sports Stadium attended by teachers, school administrators and school employees.



The ceremony began with the offering of alms to 50 monks before Sonthaya lit candles and incense and led prayers to the Triple Gems. He then delivered the annual Teacher’s Day message from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who said this year’s holiday carried the slogan “Thai teachers love pupils, thinking of development”.

Sonthaya, his deputies and top Education Department officials then presented certificates to outstanding teachers, administrators and even janitors at the city’s 11 public schools.