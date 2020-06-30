Sattahip villagers rescue baby birds

Villagers saved seven baby birds that got stuck in a drainage pipe in Sattahip.

Residents of Sukhumvit Soi 81 used ropes and crowbars to pry open the sewer grate where the wild fowl were chirping frantically in distress. Nearby their distressed mother tried in vain to reach them.

The chicks apparently had been following their mother in a line, but fell into the sewer.

Neighbor Duangnet Jutboon, 54, volunteered to care for the birds until the chicks could fend for themselves.



























