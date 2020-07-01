Thai villagers in Sattahip rescue baby birds

Patcharapol Panrak
Neighbors hear the desperate cries from the baby chicks and spring into action,
Villagers saved seven baby birds that got stuck in a drainage pipe in Sattahip.

Residents of Sukhumvit Soi 81 used ropes and crowbars to pry open the sewer grate where the wild fowl were chirping frantically in distress. Nearby their distressed mother tried in vain to reach them.

The chicks apparently had been following their mother in a line, but fell into the sewer.

Neighbor Duangnet Jutboon, 54, volunteered to care for the birds until the chicks could fend for themselves.

The grate cover is heavier than it looks, to keep people from opening it.
Finally, using leverage works and the grate is opened.
There they are, little chickies all huddles together.
A daring resident jumps in to retrieve the little noisemakers.
Seven tiny beaks saved.
What in tarnation is going on?!
Neighbor Duangnet Jutboon volunteered to care for the birds until the chicks could fend for themselves.
