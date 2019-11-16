Sattahip teen arrested for pimping out 13-year-old

Sattahip authorities arrested a 19-year-old woman for pimping out a 13-year-old.

Chonburi Women and Children Protection and anti-human trafficking police accompanied District Chief Anucha Intasorn in the Nov. 14 arrest of Hawa Samansin at the Nong Jazz karaoke bar.

Officials found six girls and women ages 13-19 working in prostitution there.

Hawa was charged with child exploitation and procuring prostitution for a child under 15.

The arrest came after a sting operation where an undercover officer arranged for sexual services from a 13-year-old girl for 1,500 baht, 300 of which went to Hawa.