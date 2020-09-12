Navy brass dines with new conscripts in Sattahip

The commander of the navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command had breakfast with more than 2,400 new recruits before putting them through their boot camp training.







Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti and his top lieutenants enjoyed a meal of stewed chicken drumsticks, stirred fried chicken with basil and cowpeas, Thai sweets, and rice with 2,460 recent conscripts at the Naval Recruit Training Center mess hall Sept. 9.

Utai said the shared meal illustrated that all sailors, regardless of rank, share the same mission to protect the country and sacrifice years of their lives to do so.

He said the recruits should remember that sailors all take care of each other and don’t leave anyone behind.











