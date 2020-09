Royal Thai Navy sailors paraded and put on a synchronized-drill performance to honor this year’s retirees.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Adm. Chumsak Nakwijit, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, oversaw the Sept. 23 exhibition for 169 officers on the deck of the HTMS Chakri Naruebet at the Sattahip Naval Base.

The retiring navies sang “Ton Samor” to memorialize their years in service in the navy.

Loading…