Samut Sakhon officials study Pattaya anti-drug program

Administrators from Samut Sakhon Province visited Pattaya to study the Soi Khopai Community’s award-winning anti-drug program.

Neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda greeted the 50-person delegation from the province’s Community Development Office led by strategic planning chief Suwanna Rodmuang June 18.

Wirat talked to the group about the program founded under the Mother of the Land Fund that has neighbors take part in anti-drug patrols and rehabilitation of users.

It also encourages residents to find other ways to make money than by selling drugs, such as growing organic vegetables and making their own fabric softeners, soaps and handicrafts.

The program has won numerous awards and is copied by provinces across the country.