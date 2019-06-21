Nongprue diverts storm runoff away from Tropical Village

Nongprue created a spillway to drain floodwaters from Tropical Village into sub-district drains.

Chief engineer Berkchai Nilpanan said June 19 that the village always is flooded from water flowing down from Soi Mabyailia and Soi Pornprapanimit, even after just a short rainstorm.

So engineers created a new flood-drainage canal under the bridge running into village that will divert water before it enters people’s homes. That water will drain into a new 1.5-meter-wide pipe installed at the end of the spillway that will take water to a nearby canal.

The subdistrict also has requested 9.4 million baht to install more large pipes in flood-prone areas.