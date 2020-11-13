S. Pattaya stray dogs, cats sterilized

South Pattaya residents took advantage of free pet sterilizations and vaccinations offered by the city’s mobile vet clinic.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led Pattaya veterinarians to the “Baan & Beyond” parking lot, where residents had complained about an alarming increase in stray dogs and cats.







Residents said animals had damaged community property and were afraid that the stray dogs, of which there were more than ten now, would bite them.

Locals brought pets and collected strays to be spayed and neutered as well as get inoculations for rabies, fleas and other diseases.

Manote noted that the mobile clinic is available upon request as long as neighborhoods can collect six to ten animals needing care. Contact the Pattaya City at Call Center 1337.











