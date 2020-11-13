S. Pattaya stray dogs, cats sterilized

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
222
Pattaya’s mobile vet clinic set up at the “Baan & Beyond” parking lot in South Pattaya for free pet sterilizations and vaccinations.

South Pattaya residents took advantage of free pet sterilizations and vaccinations offered by the city’s mobile vet clinic.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led Pattaya veterinarians to the “Baan & Beyond” parking lot, where residents had complained about an alarming increase in stray dogs and cats.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Residents said animals had damaged community property and were afraid that the stray dogs, of which there were more than ten now, would bite them.

Locals brought pets and collected strays to be spayed and neutered as well as get inoculations for rabies, fleas and other diseases.

Manote noted that the mobile clinic is available upon request as long as neighborhoods can collect six to ten animals needing care. Contact the Pattaya City at Call Center 1337.

Residents called in the team when the number of strays reached ten and were damaging community property.





Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai revealed this was the first time the mobile vet clinic had been called to this area.

Loading…

The mobile clinic is well-equipped to handle sterilizations, vaccinations, anti-flea medicine and antibiotics when needed.




The mobile clinic is available upon request as long as neighborhoods can collect six to ten animals needing care. Contact the Pattaya City at Call Center 1337.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR