8 months later, Pattaya removing ‘ghost’ utility poles

Eight months after electricity and communications wires were buried on North Road, Pattaya is finally getting around to removing the bare utility poles.







The Provincial Electricity Authority’s North Road phase of its city-wide power grid-improvement project finished on March 12, with lines buried below the road’s surface. But 226 ghost poles remained throughout the summer.

The first 57 were removed so far this month at the Sukhumvit Road end of North Road.

The reaming 169 will be removed by the end of the year, the PEA’s Pattaya office said Nov. 12.

The remaining unused communications wires will be pulled down by Nov. 29.












