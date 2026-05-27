Pattaya tourists continue arriving at Koh Larn Pier as storm clouds gather

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is experiencing a mix of intense heat, high humidity, and increasing chances of thunderstorms as monsoon conditions begin strengthening across Thailand’s eastern coast. Tourists heading to beaches and nearby islands such as Koh Larn have continued enjoying sunny mornings and calm seas, but weather forecasters warn that afternoon and evening storms are becoming more frequent as the southwest monsoon gains strength. Recent temperatures in Pattaya have climbed to around 33–37 degrees Celsius, sending visitors searching for shade and sea breezes.

Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable over the coming days, with scattered thunderstorms and brief heavy downpours likely, especially during late afternoons. Authorities have also advised caution for small boats and ferry operators around Koh Larn due to rougher sea conditions during storms. Despite the changing weather, Pattaya’s beaches, cafés, and island attractions remain busy as both local and international tourists continue to flock to the resort city during the early rainy season.

















































