Russian tourists assaulted and robbed on Jomtien 2nd Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of November 9, a tourist fell victim to a physical assault and robbery on Jomtien 2nd Road, resulting in the loss of her mobile phone. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Russian national Miss Aleksandra Rychkova, was discovered by police in a state of shock, having also suffered head injuries.







Preliminary investigations revealed that Miss Rychkova and her companion were seated in front of a condominium when two Thai men on a motorcycle approached them. Without provocation, one of the assailants physically attacked the pair, causing head injuries to Miss Rychkova, and forcefully took her mobile phone, a Redmi A1, valued at 2,500 baht. The assailants swiftly fled the scene on their motorcycle.

Police officers provided initial medical aid to Miss Rychkova before transporting her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.



























