Russian tourist rescued after near-drowning at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian male tourist was rescued following a near-drowning incident at Jomtien Beach on Monday, after quick action by municipal officers, marine rescue teams, and medical staff prevented a tragedy.

The incident occurred near Soi 16, Jomtien Beach, where the tourist was found in distress in the water. Officers from Jomtien Municipal Enforcement, working alongside marine rescue personnel and medical staff from Pattaya City Hospital, rushed to the scene and carried out an emergency response.







Rescuers administered first aid at the scene before transporting the tourist to hospital for close medical observation. His wife, who was traveling with him, accompanied him to the hospital.

Witnesses at the beach praised the swift coordination among the rescue teams. Some bystanders speculated that cold water or muscle cramps may have contributed to the incident, while many expressed hopes for the tourist’s full recovery and commended the dedication of the officers involved.

Authorities reminded beachgoers to exercise caution when swimming, particularly in changing sea conditions, and to seek help immediately if they or others experience difficulty in the water.



































