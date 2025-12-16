Indian online scam gang busted in Pattaya, 19 arrested and dozens of devices seized

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police have arrested 19 Indian nationals following a raid on a suspected illegal online sales operation in Pattaya, December 14. Police searched a house in Nongprue subdistrict, after receiving intelligence that foreign nationals were operating online sales websites illegally. Inside the house, officers found three Indian men working at computers. A further 16 Indian nationals were discovered inside bedrooms within the property.

Authorities seized 27 computers, 19 mobile phones, and various internet connection devices as evidence. All 19 individuals were taken into custody for questioning.







Investigations revealed that all suspects had entered Thailand on tourist visas. Nine of them were found to have overstayed their permitted period. Police determined that the group was working as administrators for online sales websites without proper work permits.

All 19 suspects were charged with working without authorization, while the nine overstayers face additional charges for remaining in the Kingdom beyond the permitted period. The suspects and seized items were handed over to Nongprue Police Station investigators for legal proceedings.



































