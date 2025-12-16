Rotary Christmas spirit brings hope to 1,400 lives across Pattaya and beyond

PATTAYA, Thailand – The true meaning of Christmas was brought to life this season through an extraordinary community effort led by Gavin Perfect, Director of ESS Development and Zensiri Development, whose generosity and wide-reaching network helped raise 230,000 baht for the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard’s local projects and Christmas charity funds.

Through the collective support of contractors, suppliers, friends, and partners, the funds will provide food parcels and Christmas gift bags to approximately 1,400 children and adults, delivering not just essentials but dignity, warmth, and festive cheer to those most in need.







Beneficiaries include children and families from Take Care Kids, Baan Kruja Anti Human Trafficking & Child Abuse Center, Child Protection & Development Center, Father Ray Children’s Village, Pattaya Orphanage, ASEAN Drop-In Center for Migrant Children, Fountain of Life Children’s Center, Bamboo Children’s Home, and the special school in Laos that the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard continues to maintain and support.

This year, support also extends deeper into Pattaya’s most vulnerable communities. Through the Mercy Center and Take Care Kids, food bags will be distributed to families living in local slum areas, ensuring that Christmas reaches households often forgotten during the festive season.



Continuing its long-standing tradition, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard again hosted its renowned Annual Christmas Party at the Siam Bayshore Resort last Saturday. Funds raised from this year’s event will support the Human Health Network Foundation Thailand, Fountain of Life Children’s Center, and The Take Care Kids Foundation, specifically contributing toward the construction of a much-needed boys’ wing.

Rotary representatives expressed heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the Christmas gift drive initiated by Gavin Perfect of ESS and Zensiri Developments. The initiative will ensure New Year gifts reach children and families across Pattaya and Chonburi, spreading hope well beyond Christmas Day.





Special thanks were extended to the many individuals and companies whose generosity made the project possible, including: JRR Home Mart, Sunate SNT, DA 31, BC Three, Pattaya Curtain, ARC, WSP, A35, Gavin’s Friends, Kaew Karn, Nathee – PM Construction, Pool Man, JPS Pet Control, Golf – ESS Engineer, ESS, Manor Estate, Manor Residences, P Lek Paiboon, FLS, and Roof 21 Real Estate.

Marking the culmination of this collective effort, Gavin Perfect formally handed over the donation cheque to Rodney James Charman, Treasurer of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard, on behalf of everyone involved. “This generosity will give many families a brighter start to the year,” Rodney said, noting that behind every donation is a reminder that community spirit, when shared, has the power to change lives.









































