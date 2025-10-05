Russian tourist refuses to pay Pattaya bar bill as locals demand pricing clarity

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dispute over an unpaid bill by a foreign tourist at a Pattaya restaurant was peacefully resolved thanks to rapid intervention by city officials, preventing the situation from escalating.

Under the safety and fairness policy of Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya’s Special Affairs and Public Order Unit, together with the Rapid Response Night Patrol at the pier, responded after the restaurant reported the issue. The tourist, a Russian man, had an outstanding bill of 3,840 baht. Officials mediated the situation, and after discussion, the tourist agreed to pay a reduced amount of 1,500 baht, which the restaurant accepted.







Residents commenting on the incident emphasized the importance of clear pricing at restaurants and called for regulatory oversight to avoid overcharging, especially in areas popular with tourists. Others noted that prices in walking streets often reflect the focus on foreign visitors, sometimes leading to misunderstandings.

The city encourages both tourists and businesses to maintain transparent communication and welcomes any complaints to ensure Pattaya remains a safe and fair destination for everyone.



































