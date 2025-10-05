Big bike crashes into car at Sattahip U-turn leaving rider seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police at Sattahip were called to a serious traffic accident at the U-turn under the Noen Samakkhi overpass on Sukhumvit Road heading toward Pattaya at around 11:00 PM on October 3. A Kawasaki Ninja big bike, registered in Bangkok, collided with a red Isuzu MU-X, leaving the rider critically injured.

The injured rider, Mr. Phisit, sustained abrasions across his body, a severely deformed left upper arm, and a torn right thigh. Rescue personnel from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan provided first aid at the scene before transporting him to Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital for further treatment.







The Kawasaki Ninja suffered extensive damage, with the front shock broken and the bike sliding into a roadside utility pole. The red Isuzu MU-X had severe damage to the left side, including a burst tire. The car driver, Ms. Ornjira, told authorities she was making a U-turn under the overpass and did not notice the approaching motorcycle until hearing the loud collision.

Police confirmed both parties will be summoned for questioning to determine the exact cause of the accident and to take legal action according to Thai traffic law.



































