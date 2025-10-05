Foreigner found sleeping in car trunk in Pattaya unaware of safety risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Locals were left shocked after municipal officers found a foreigner lying inside the trunk of a parked car behind a motorcycle shop near the Third Road intersection, raising fears of a possible crime before the man calmly explained he was “just resting.”

The incident sparked widespread discussion among residents. Many admitted that while it is certainly better to sleep it off when tired or intoxicated than to risk driving drunk, climbing into the trunk of a car is far from a safe or reassuring choice.

Onlookers pointed out that if the trunk had accidentally closed, the man could have suffocated without anyone noticing. Others joked about “Fast & Furious-style” behavior, while some expressed sympathy, noting he might simply be homeless and without a place to rest.







Police and city officials emphasized that public safety comes first, urging anyone in such situations to find a safer alternative — whether at a friend’s house, a hotel, or even a designated rest stop. In a city like Pattaya, where incidents are often misinterpreted as crimes at first glance, unusual behavior can cause unnecessary alarm among the public. Residents are reminded they can report safety concerns or seek guidance by calling Pattaya City Hall at 1337.

While residents agree that “resting is better than reckless driving,” they also warn that hiding in a car trunk is not only dangerous for the individual but also frightening for those who stumble upon the scene.



































