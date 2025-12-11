Pattaya fire breaks out in apartment room, no injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out inside a ground-floor room of a four-storey apartment building located in Soi Sukhumvit–Pattaya 28, next to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, December 10. Emergency units from Sri Kram Radio Center were alerted at 3 p.m. and quickly rushed to the scene.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control using water jets, preventing the flames from spreading to upper floors. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured.

Initial assessments suggest an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. Officials reminded residents to regularly inspect electrical appliances and avoid leaving unused plugs connected to reduce the risk of future incidents.









































