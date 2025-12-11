Pattaya Deputy Mayor directs new social welfare policies to improve community quality of life

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn outlined new social welfare priorities and received progress reports from the Social Welfare Office, December 9. The meeting, attended by Saijai Pahula, Chief of Community Development and Career Promotion, along with relevant officials, focused on strengthening support for vulnerable groups, improving community livelihoods, and enhancing the efficiency of welfare services across Pattaya.







Discussions emphasized upgrading assistance systems to ensure timely and comprehensive support, expanding community career programs, and elevating social welfare operations to better match the needs of residents. The goal, Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat stressed, is to ensure that Pattaya’s most vulnerable citizens receive practical, equitable, and accessible care.



































