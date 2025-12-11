PATTAYA, Thailand – Long-term residents of Pattaya will have noticed something curious about the city’s skyline. It keeps growing. No matter the exchange rate, the global economy, or the steady march of time, new condominium towers appear with the enthusiasm of mushrooms after rain. What’s missing, however, are the people who are supposed to live in them. Pattaya now faces a familiar but increasingly unavoidable truth we have far more condominiums than people who want to occupy them.







A Boom That Forgot to Slow Down

The condo boom began with admirable optimism. Developers believed reasonably, at the time that foreign buyers would continue flocking to Thailand’s seaside playground. Russians, Brits, Scandinavians, Chinese, and a sprinkling of adventurous retirees kept the sales offices busy. Pre-pandemic, a project could sell out on the promise of a palm tree and a sea-view rendering.



But markets change, even in paradise.

Foreign demand weakened, long-stay retirees downsized or moved to cheaper countries, and younger expats increasingly prefer flexible rentals to long-term ownership. Even Thai buyers, once a reliable fallback, are now cautious thanks to higher interest rates and stricter lending rules. The result? A skyline that continues to rise while occupancy rates do not.



When Supply Overrules Demand

It doesn’t take an economist to see what’s happening. One only has to visit a few newly completed building spotlessly clean lobbies, silent corridors, and infinity pools without a soul in them. They look beautiful, like architectural postcards. But postcards, of course, don’t need residents.





In practical terms:

Many buildings have high vacancy rates.

Rental prices have softened, especially in older complexes that now compete with shiny new towers.

Resale prices have flattened, unless you happen to own a rare unit in a well-managed building with a responsible juristic committee species that, while not endangered, is certainly uncommon.

Developers are increasingly offering “creative” promotions free furniture, no transfer fees, or payment plans long enough to confuse your accountant.







Expat Conversations Tell the Same Story

In coffee shops from Pratumnak to Naklua, the conversation among expats is surprisingly consistent.

“I remember when you could rent out a studio in a week,” says one. “My building is half empty,” says another. And the classic “I’m thinking of selling, but nobody’s buying.”

Expats aren’t anti-condo far from it. Many of us live in them happily. But the sentiment today is more cautious. The old idea of “buy now, rent forever, retire happy” has become, shall we say, optimistic.



Opportunities Behind the Oversupply

Not everything is doom and empty hallways. Oversupply has created some genuine opportunities Buyers have more negotiating power than at any point in a decade. Long-term residents who want a home not a speculative investment can now find solid deals. Buildings with strong management and realistic pricing continue to perform well, proving that quality still matters more than glossy brochures. In many ways, the market is simply recalibrating after years of unrestrained enthusiasm.



Looking Ahead with Realism (and a Bit of Hope)

Pattaya remains a remarkable city multicultural, energetic, occasionally chaotic, and rarely boring. Its future still looks promising, thanks to infrastructure projects, the Eastern Economic Corridor, and the city’s undeniable lifestyle appeal. But for the condominium sector to regain stability, a few realities must be acknowledged.





Supply must match genuine, not imaginary, demand. Quality-of-life improvements transport, walkability, cleanliness will help attract real residents. Developers may need to rethink the “build-and-they-will-come” philosophy. For now, though, Pattaya’s condo market stands as a reminder that even seaside optimism has limits. The cranes may continue swinging, but the buyers are being more selective and the residents even more so.

Still, this is Pattaya. The city has reinvented itself more times than any of us can remember. If experience tells us anything, it’s that Pattaya always finds a way to fill the room eventually.

Victor Wong (Peerasan Wongsri)

Victor Law Pattaya/Finance & Tax Expert

Email: <[email protected]> Tel. 062-8795414































