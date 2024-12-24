Russian tourist falls victim to theft after being seduced by two ladyboys in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Police were alerted to a theft incident involving a foreign tourist at 03:19 AM on December 22. The incident occurred outside a hotel parking lot on Soi Wong Amat, Pattaya-Naklua Road.

At the scene, officers found 60-year-old Russian tourist visibly shaken. Through a translator, he explained that while sitting outside the hotel, he was approached by two transgender women on a motorcycle. One of them engaged him in conversation, became physically affectionate, and kissed him, causing him to become disoriented. Shortly after, the two women left, getting on a motorcycle and riding off quickly.







Once the Russian tourist regained his composure, he realized that his gold necklace, which he had brought from Russia, was missing. He immediately informed the hotel reception staff, who then contacted the police.

Police investigators reviewed nearby CCTV footage and traced the escape route of the suspects in an effort to apprehend the thieves and take legal action.







































